Transcript for Surveillance video shows hotel employee fighting off alleged sexual assault

And to the terrifying moments for a woman alone, working the night desk at a hotel. Surveillance footage revealing a masked intruder in the halls. Gloria Riviera with the video, and we want to let you know, some may find it disturbing. Reporter: A terrifying assault caught on camera minute by minute. Investigators saying newly released surveillance video shows a masked man entering a home 2 suites hotel in Omaha, Nebraska, this week, in the dead of night. The alleged victim, a female employee on duty at the front desk, is seen walking down a hallway. Her alleged attacker, peering from around a corner. Then following the victim down the same hallway. In the next moment, you see the two struggle. The attacker throwing the woman on a table, the two then moving off-camera. Police say what we cannot see, the woman fighting back, and pulling off his mask. He runs off but his face is exposed, and caught on camera. The woman returns to the front desk, when shockingly the attacker returns. Another struggle, then he leaves for good. Days later, authorities arrest Zachary person on charges of sex assault. The registered sex offender, wanted for multiple sex assaults in three different states. Police say they were only able to identify person because that brave hotel worker was able to rip off his mask.

