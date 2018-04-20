Transcript for Surveillance video shows Prince in final hours before his death

New images now of prince his final hours for the first time we are seeing the surveillance right here prince walking into his doctor's office. Less than 24 hours before his death his body discovered in his home the next morning dying from an overdose. Authorities believe he did not know he was taking counterfeit reflected in laced with fentanyl. They still do not know who provided the pills.

