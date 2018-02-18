Transcript for Survivors of the Parkland school shooting demand change

Now to the survivors in the school shooting turning their grief and anger into a call to action. Including a March on Washington for stricter gun laws. Students leading rallies this weekend, delivering powerful statements to the president and to congress. The white house saying the president will host a listening session with students Wednesday. Here's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Friends and family of 14-year-old Alex Schachter arriving to say their final good-byes. The funeral for the freshman and aspiring musician, one of four held Sunday. While the community mourns, the survivors from Stoneman Douglas demanding change. They say that tougher gun laws do not decrease gun violence. We call B.S.! Reporter: An outcry for action. People are just dying around the nation constantly from gun violence. So much of it could be prevented if our government and our legislatures listened to our voices. Reporter: The student-led group, called never again, now planning a trip to Tallahassee to meet with state lawmakers face-to-face. We will come at them and do whatever it takes to change the way our the state runs and eventually the nation. Reporter: 100 students heading to Florida's capital Tuesday, ensuring they'll have a voice in every meeting. What are some of the bills that you're looking to get changed here? We're focusing on the assault rifle bill and high capacity magazines. But we're also focusing on the mental health. Reporter: The movement now expanding well beyond Florida. March 24th in every single city. We are going to be marching together as students begging for our lives. Reporter: These students from Stoneman Douglas telling Martha Raddatz they'll be demonstrating in Washington, D.C., in March with others from around the country. Hoping to get attention and compassion from both sides of the aisle. Democrats and Republicans both have children. So they both should be able to understand what it would be like to lose their children. And they both should come to a compromise and have compassion for these people. Students demanding action. And Victor, it sounds like the students' words are getting through to Washington. Reporter: The white house says the president plans to meet with students on Wednesday. Then on Thursday he will meet with state and local officials about school safety.

