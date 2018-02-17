Transcript for Survivors of the Parkland school shooting speak out

Thank you. There in parkland and across the country, more tributes to the lives lost in the attack. Honoring the 14 students who tide and the 3 adults who gave their own lives trying to protect them. But for some, the shock and mourning is turning to outrage. Students leading the way, calling for change. ABC's Victor Oquendo is in parkland again for us tonight. Reporter: Young survivors of that shooting rampage. Our innocence has been taken from us. Reporter: One by one, sounding the call for gun control. We know that they're claiming that there are mental health issues, and I'm not a psychologist, but we need to pay attention to the fact that this isn't just a mental health issue. He wouldn't have hurt that many students with a knife. Reporter: Hundreds gathering at a rally not far from where the massacre unfolded. If all our government and president can do is send thoughts and prayers, then it's time for victims to be the change that we need to see. Reporter: This, as president trump visited the community overnight. What a great job you've done. And we appreciate it very much. Reporter: Speaking with the sheriff and first responders, and meeting with victims at a local hospital. Today the president tweeting, Melania and I met such incredible people last night. We will never forget them. As lawmakers are being asked, where does the nation go from here? Florida senator Marco Rubio without an easy -- exact answer. I don't have an easy answer at my fingertips -- Reporter: Florida senator bill Nelson with a direct message for the president tonight. Mr. President, listen to the students. Listen to the kids. This is what is aching in their hearts, and they want action. Reporter: Those students, now activists, demanding change. Hoping their call for action will prevent another mass shooting. Every victim deserves this and more. Like, they will never be able to defend themselves again. I think that we have to do every sivgle thing in our power to try and give them a sliver of justice. Victor Oquendo joins us now. Victor, it's still very early in the process, but some are proposing some significant changes to help this community heal? Tom, so many students I have spoken with have said the same thing. They're not sure how they're going to be able to go back to school. One thing that's being discussed, tearing down the building where most of the carnage took place and replacing it with a memorial where the shooting took place. A programming note -- on "This week," tomorrow Martha Raddatz anchoring from there in parkland, Florida. The latest on the mass shooting and as well as the Russia

