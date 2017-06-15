Transcript for Suspect accused of killing spree in Ohio cries in court

To the index of other news tonight. New developments in the nationwide manhunt for two dangerous fugitives. The escaped prisoners accused of killing two guards in Georgia. Possible sighting near south Carolina. They're worried fugitives could be half way across the country by now. There's news tonight about the suspect accused of a killing spree in Ohio, George Brinkman crying in court today, charged with murdering a mother and two college-aged daughters. Brinkman arrested after a standoff with police, he's also linked to the deaths of another couple. The judge setting bail at $75 million. We turn our attention to Yoko Ono now, getting credit for one of John Lennon's most iconic songs. National music publishers association announcing she'll now share credit for writing the song. Because the lyrics and the concept came from her. And the flying Wallenda, erendira hanging above the niagara falls by her teeth. She did it for ten seconds and then five seconds. It was five years ago that he performed his walk across niagara falls.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.