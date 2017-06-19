Transcript for Suspect drives truck into group outside London mosque

The attacker plowing his truck into a crowd outside a mosque. And tonight, the video shows the anger, the witnesses trying to get to that suspect before police could. ABC's chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran is in London. Reporter: Terror strikes in north London. Just after midnight, this white rented van veers off a road, slams into a crowd of pedestrians, Muslim worshippers who had just finished late night prayers. Is he breathing? Reporter: Bodies strewn across the area. A calculated assault. He drove on the pavement, coming straight towards all the muslims. Reporter: The van stops at a dead end and an angry crowd pulls the driver out. They wrestle him to the ground as the suspect is heard spufing hatred. The guy got out of the van said, I want to kill all muslims. Reporter: The local Iman intervenes. We managed to surround him and to protect him from any harm. Reporter: Police arrive and take him away. He's identified at Darren Osborn, a 47 father of four lives in Wales. One dead on the scene. Tonight, that rented van towed away by police. And Terry Moran with us live tonight from the scene. We heard you report, the suspect is a father of four. He traveled quite a distance to pull off this attack. Reporter: He did, David. And tonight, his family has issued a statement, saying they are massively in shock about what he allegedly did, but hi neighbors in Wales say that he had grown ly age stated since the London bridge attack two weeks ago. David? Terry, thank you. Next tonight, the growing

