Transcript for Suspected serial bomber killed himself as SWAT was closing in: Authorities

Rob, thank you. There is fast-moving developments tonight in the case of the suspected serial bomber, surrounded overnight and dying when a bomb blew up in his car. And this surveillance image now emerging. Police say that's the suspect in disguise, a wig and gloves, about to ship one of his packages at FedEx. Just hours later, the D siege along the side of a highway after they surrounded him at a hotel and he took off. ABC's senior national correspondent Matt Gutman on the scene since this broke overnight in Austin. Reporter: That 19-day bombing spree ended, as police say, as it began, with an explosion. In the pre-dawn hours, a S.W.A.T. Team that for hours had been tailing the suspected bomb ebb, mark Anthony Conditt, moved in. That white van, ramming Conditt's maroon SUV from behind. The suspect detonated a bomb inside the vehicle, knocking one of our S.W.A.T. Officers back and one of our S.W.A.T. Officers fired at the suspect, as well. Reporter: This is I-35. It is completely shut down. It's one of the busiest freeways leading to Dallas. And right here, a tremendous amount of police activity. The explosion startling clients at a motel 100 yards away. What did you hear? It was just kind of like a boom. Reporter: Immediately after the impact, the device inside Conditt's car detonated, killing him. Nearly three weeks after allegedly triggering a bombing spree that killed two, wounded at least five and terrorized a major American city, a break in the case that authorities needed. Five bombs had exploded, but the sixth was an unexploded device recovered from FedEx. Police zeroing in on Conditt after spotting him on surveillance video, trying to mail a package from a FedEx shipping center in southwest Austin. Seen here, they say, in an apparent disguise, wearing gloves. Investigators then matched these images with his receipts from FedEx where police say he used the pseudonym "Kelly kill Moore." They found his receipts for the nails, which they say he bought at Home Depot, and the batteries, which he bought online. For weeks, the suspect has eluded police by changing his tactics. From package bombs to a device triggered by a tripwire. The ATF may not have had a name for its suspect, but it did call what it has a signature. So, you actually had ATF technicians piece together physically these bombs after their exploded? Yes, after the second one, we knew exactly what the first two looked like. After some chemical analysis from our laboratory, we knew the explosive mixture that was used. Reporter: Tonight, S.W.A.T. Teams swarming Conditt's home, where they say inside, they found explosive materials. A five-block radius evacuated. Robots sent in. Matt Gutman with us live tonight from outside the home, and Matt, we've learned that two of his roommates were taken in for questioning. One has been released. Do we know if he had any accomplices? Reporter: Officials say they're still investigating whether or not he had accomplices. They are also investigating whether or not there were additional mailed explosive packages in circulation. Right now, they think that's not the case. But what continues to elude them, David, is a motive. And would that, they fear they can't have the full threat from this man who posed such terror in this city for 19 days. David? Matt Gutman on the scene since the early morning hours.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.