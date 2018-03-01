{"id":52127274,"title":"Swatting call leads to an innocent man being killed","duration":"1:39","description":"Tyler Raj Barriss is accused of making a prank-call to 911 from California, allegedly sending police to a home in Kansas where they opened fire on an unarmed Andrew Finch.","url":"/WNT/video/swatting-call-leads-innocent-man-killed-52127274","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}