Transcript for Teacher accused of producing racist podcast defends herself

I'm an educator. I teach seventh grade mid schoolers. Reporter: This Florida social studies teacher is defending herself tonight, saying she is not a white supremacist, and what you're about to hear is political satire and exaggeration. There are races that have higher iqs than others. Reporter: 25-year-old dayanna volitich is a second year teacher at crystal middle school south of Gainesville, but when school's out, she goes by Tiana dolichov, a new face in so-called alt-right social media, blaming Jews, muslims, and people of color for the world's problems. Because New Orleans is, there's quite a huge African population there, and it's this engrained hunter gatherer culture that left them unprepared for hurricane Katrina. Reporter: During a podcast she produced, she talks about sharing her views with her students and hiding them from parents and teachers. I had one at the beginning of this year who e-mailed the principal over my head and basically, you know, told her, I'm worried that your teacher is, you know, she's injecting political bias into her teaching, and the principal came to me and she was like, I'm not worried, should I be worried, and I'm like, no. And she believed me! Reporter: The teacher tonight say she never brought those views to her professional career. For now, the school district has removed her from the classroom. David? Steve, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.