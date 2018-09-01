Transcript for Teacher arrested after speaking out at school board meeting

astrazeneca may be able to help. To the index of other news. The middle school tooeacher arrested in Louisiana. Deyshia Hargrave was objecting to a nearly $30,000 raise for the superintendent, but no rasz for teachers or staff. The Marshall ordering her out of the room. She was handcuffed in the hall, taken to jail. The state attorney now says no charges will be filed against her. There's also news in the fight against Alzheimer's tonight. Pfizer ending research for new drugs to combat alz hheimer's and Parkinson's. Pfizer laying off 300 people as a result. And this image getting our attention late today. A dog stuck on the "T" in Boston. The subway closing on its leech. There was a problem with the train, but the doors did open, the dog and the owner were reunited. That's good news.

