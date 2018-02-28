Transcript for Teacher locks himself in classroom with gun: Authorities

And to a new school scare we're following tonight. This time, a teacher with a gun barricading himself inside his classroom and then firing a shot. Students running in fear. And here's ABC's Steve osunsami on that front. Reporter: This was the panic this morning during third period at Dalton high school north of Atlanta, after police say this popular social studies teacher had a breakdown and locked himself in an empty classroom with a handgun. He was telling people to go away. Reporter: The principal, who was outside the door, says that 53-year-old Randall Davidson wasn't making sense, and fired a bullet through a window. They immediately evacuated the school. Everybody started screaming and some teachers said, "Get out, get out." And we all just started running out. I left everything in my bookbag. We didn't finish eating. Reporter: The school's armed security officer was offcampus. The only person with a gun was the teacher, seen here, who for years has called games for the football team. When I got to Dalton, my knowledge of Dalton football was almost zero. Reporter: Within minutes, everyone in the area with a badge was on campus. Police say the teacher agreed to surrender. Police tonight are announcing charges, including ingaggravated assault and carrying a weapon onto school grounds. The teacher has not yet entered a plea. Students say what happened in Florida made them especially frightened. David? That's understandable. Steve osunsami with us tonight.

