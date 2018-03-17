Transcript for Teammates cheer on fellow high school football player who beat cancer

Finally tonight, he's a real-life comeback kid. A high school football player who had to watch from the sidelines but that's where he managed to clinch his greatest victory. ABC's Adrienne Bankert has the story. Reporter: Tonight, Jackson Lilly values every breath. Getting back onto the football field is something the 17-year-old wasn't sure he'd ever do again. It's scary. You're shocked and you don't really think it's real. Reporter: The Oklahoma high school junior diagnosed one year ago with stage four lymphoma, enduring chemo, radiation, ten -- seven surgeries. His team, and the entire high school, with him every step of the way. The guys even shaving their heads in solidarity. Definitely when I got diagnosed, the whole football team was there. Reporter: His team's heartfelt support, bringing Jackson hope. His perseverance, motivating them all. Jacks, you inspired me when you beat cancer. And you inspire every day. Reporter: And the one who perhaps gained the most strength? Jackson's head coach, in his own fight with Lou gherig's disease. You and I both know what it's like to be in tough battle. You get to ring the bell in the weight room and that inspires me. Reporter: Ringing that bell is an hour saved for when athletes achieve their personal best. Walking among his teammates one year after his diagnosis cancer free, all of them cheering him on. To celebrate the sweetest victory -- life. Adrienne Bankert, ABC news, new York. So tonight, we salute Jackson Lilly for his incredible comeback. Our thanks to you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Good morning America" and "This week" in the morning. Have a great evening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.