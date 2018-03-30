Tension grows between Trump and Amazon

More
Trump attacked Amazon for receiving a special bulk rate with the U.S. Post Office because the company ships millions of packages, even though the Post Office also benefits from the influx of business.
2:00 | 03/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tension grows between Trump and Amazon

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54152599,"title":"Tension grows between Trump and Amazon","duration":"2:00","description":"Trump attacked Amazon for receiving a special bulk rate with the U.S. Post Office because the company ships millions of packages, even though the Post Office also benefits from the influx of business.","url":"/WNT/video/tension-grows-trump-amazon-54152599","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.