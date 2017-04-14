Transcript for Terrifying calls for help from San Bernardino elementary school shooting

Next tonight, the desperate call for help from an elementary school. A gunman making his way past the front desk and into a classroom, where three people died including a child. Here's Whitworth. Reporter: Tonight the terrifying call for help. We have an active shooter at north park elementary. One of our teachers was shot. Reporter: Gunfire sending children rushing from the San Bernardino school. The caller knows exactly who the shooter is. Do you have a description of the shooter? He's a black male. He's our -- Mrs. Smith's husband. Reporter: Police say Cedric Anderson firing ten shots, even stopping to reload, killing his estranged wife Karen Smith inside her classroom in a murder-suicide. I'm scared. I'm in the office. Reporter: Teaching assistant Jennifer downing inside that classroom, racing to get students out. At that point, pure adrenalin. I had the two with me and the best I could do, with just my voice, get out. And they listened. Thank god they listened. Reporter: Tragically, two innocent boys caught in the line of fire. 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez killed, 9-year-old Nolan brandy recovering in the hospital tonight. New details now emerging about Anderson's troubled past. ABC news learning a previous wife filed for a restraining order against him in 1997, saying Anderson threatened to kill her during their divorce. People are gathering tonight at a prayer vigil for Karen Smith. And a memorial for Jonathan Martinez is planned next week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.