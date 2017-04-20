Transcript for Terror attack on Champs-Élysées in Paris

We begin with breaking news coming in from Paris. A terror attack in what are the most famous tourist spots in the world gunshots ringing out. Other salons Louise they usually packed with people of course many of them tourists from all over the world in the United States it is now a crime scene tonight. The shooter targeting police officers killing one of them wounding another before that shooter tried to run from authorities down the songs it was a day. He was taken down there are new pictures coming in tonight and crisis now saying they're behind it. We begin would ABC's chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran. One of the most beautiful streets and all the world the iconic shows Elysee on lockdown tonight the latest target of terror. Just after 9 PM a car pulls up next to a police vehicle a gunman armed with a military style weapons gets out. Opens fire this video shot from across the street appears to show the chaos at the time of the shooting. One police officer killed two others wounded and a bystander hit. This man says he sought all problem. Virginia he came out and started shooting he says but he could have shot us on the pavement and killed more people with a spray of shocked but he targeted the policeman I heard six gunshots. Sirens blaring police and emergency vehicles swarmed the wide avenue usually packed with tourists now I've seen him and it's not just a back. As the area is secured region's many now accustomed to these emergencies ordered to keep their hands up because no one was sure at this moment. If another attacker was on the loose. Within two hours came that claimed that boast of responsibility by ices. This attack coming just three days before the first round of presidential elections in France bitterly contested. And one of the leading candidates Emanuel not chrome. In a TV interview when news came of the attack and nationals Elysee. President Francois along somber emotional losing so many of these attacks during his tenure speaking to the nation tonight. Did we don't know because. Don't we shall be of the utmost vigilant especially in relation to the election he said and president trump in Washington weighing in shortly after the shootings our condolences. From our country to the people of France again. It's happening it seems so let's get to our chief. Well David that claim of responsibility. If true coming so quickly suggests perhaps. That this was an attack planned and directed by ice is not just inspired this may not to be another want to be we've seen that before in France. And it could well be an attempt to shape that presidential election.

