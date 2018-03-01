Transcript for Terry Miles identified as person of interest in case of missing 2 sisters from Texas

To the index of other news. And the nationwide search tonight for two missing sisters. A 7-year-old and a 14-year-old. Their mother was found dead in their home. Police tonight releasing new surveillance images of Terry miles, a person of interest, spotted in Colorado. They do believe all three are together. Two planes with travel troubles. Delta flight 284 from Atlanta to London, forced to turn around twice. Pilots reporting loud noises, even after switching planes. Mechanic nous say they may have been caused by cargo, those noises. And overseas, a passengerer on a Ryan air flight tired of waiting, using the emergency exit to get out. He faces fines tonight. Here at home, the fire at bill and Hillary Clinton's home in New York. Firefighters rushing to that small fire on the property, breaking out in a secret service facility not attached to the house. The Clintons were not home. The cause unknown. And the new health headline tonight. How to tell if someone is sick just by looking at them. Researchers revealing possible signs. They say look for red eyes, pale lips and a slightly swollen face. Sounds like me.

