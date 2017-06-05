Transcript for Texas police officer facing murder charges for the death of Jordan Edwards

Back here at home, another big story out of Texas, a police officer there turning himself in charged with murdering a 15-year-old while on duty. The officer allegedly fired his rifle at a car full of teenagers, killing this honor student. ABC's Eva pilgrim picks up the story. Reporter: Tonight, a Texas police officer facing murder charges for killing a 15-year-old honor student out of jail after posting bond. A charge is great. But it's been 47 years since the state of Texas had a conviction for murder of a law enforcement officer. And so, the family is in it, as they said for the long haul. Reporter: Those charges coming just hours before the family of Jordan Edwards buried the football standout. His two brothers witnesses to the shooting. They are struggling through terrors. They're struggling through anger, they're struggling through disappointment. Reporter: Officer Roy Oliver fired after authorities say body camera video showed him firing a rijle into a car full of teens leaving a large house party last Saturday night. That body camera video dispelling the officer's original story that the teens were aggressively backing up. There's no way to describe the range of emotions that all of us have felt. Reporter: Tonight, ABC news learning officer Oliver, who served in the army for six years, joined the police force in 2011. In 2013, he was reprimanded after admitting to being "Angry and aggressive" while testifying in court during a dwi case, later required to take anger management training. But in his most recent employee evaluation this past January, supervisors said officer Oliver "Exceeded expectations." We have reached out to the officer's attorney. We have not gotten any response. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

