Transcript for Text messages released in Penn State involuntary manslaughter case

Now to Penn state, and the frat brothers accuse of involuntary manslaughter. Timothy piazza did not survive, and we see the text messages from the students. What they saw and feared as those hours went by. ABC's gio Benitez at the courthouse tonight. Reporter: Today, a Pennsylvania prosecutor arguing why 18 members of a Penn state fraternity should stand trial in connection with the alcohol-fueled death of 19-year-old pledge Tim piazza. We have a friend who's unconscious. He's -- hasn't moved. Probably going to need an ambulance. Reporter: That call for help 12 hours after piazza had fallen head first down the stairs after an alleged hazing ritual called "The gauntlet" -- an obstacle course of alcohol. The prosecutor, today, saying as piazza lay dying of brain injuries in the hospital, one brother was texting "He drank because we hazed him." Another brother writing he "didn't want to go to jail" for it. And one writing, "I think we are expletive." As in, I think we are in trouble. Piazza's parents there listening to it all. It is excruciatingly difficult for them to sit and listen to the callous and reckless misconduct of individuals who cost them their son. Reporter: Today, one defense attorney arguing that the pledges weren't physically forced to drink. Another saying this tragedy was not a crime. None of them had the intention to harm Timothy piaz piazza, and they are trying to figure it out. Reporter: We're learning two security guards hired by Penn state were checkingen to that frat party just minutes before piazza's fall. The students will be back in court tomorrow face a range of charges, including involuntary thought, David. Gio Benitez, thank you.

