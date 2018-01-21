Transcript for Thousands more join the Power to the Polls protests across the U.S.

Thousands joining marches and rallies demonstrating against president trump and against harassment of women. Demanding equality and change. Marci Gonzalez is in los Angeles. Reporter: Tonight, thousands more joining the movement. From Miami to Phoenix, and cities around the world. Today is a call to action. To bring about change. Reporter: A second straight day of rallies. Many protesters railing against the president. We're going to still fight against trump. Reporter: The largest March today in Las Vegas, with the hashtag #powertothepolls. A push to raise awareness and register voters in Nevada and other swing states ahead of this year's midterm elections. Democracy isn't a spectator sport. You have to be involved. Reporter: Others empowered by the #metoo movement. I opened my first fan mail at age 12 to read a rape fantasy a man had mailed me. Reporter: Scarlett Johansson taking the stage Saturday, calling out actor James Franco, who denies accusations of sexual misconduct against several women. How could a person publicly stand by an organization that helps to provide support for victims of sexual assault while privately preying on people who have no power. Reporter: Franco, among the nominees at tonight's S.A.G. Awards. The show featuring all female presenters. Women have a strong, powerful voice. Their storytelling matters, and who we are on this planet matters. Reporter: Tonight's host, Kristen bell, has been reportedly meeting with the organizers of the time's up movement, trying to strike the right tone tonight. Tom? Marci, thank you. Still ahead on "World news

