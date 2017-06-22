Transcript for Thousands turn out for Otto Warmbier's memorial service

Saying good-bye to at toe Warmbier, the college student who died with brain damage after released from captivity in north Korea. An overcrowded several thousand there for the funeral. We hear from his room plate, the last to see him when he was taken away. Reporter: Tonight a small town, and an entire nation mourning Otto Warmbier. The 22-year-old's young friends carrying his casket. Thousands paying their respects at his former high school. So many, some had to be turned away. I think he is a gift to all of us, he was a one of a kind. But he inspired us all. Reporter: Items from Warmbier's trip to North Korea on display, including the jacket he wore when sentenced to hard labor. His father wearing that same jacket when Otto returned home. I'm able to wear the jacket, that he wore when he gave his confession. Reporter: Tonight, Otto's roommate on that trip who saw authorities take him away speaking out for the first time. I was there in the end at the airport. I sort of laughingly said to him, "That's the last we'll ever see of you." Otto turned around and just chuckled at me. But of course there was a huge irony in my words. Reporter: Loved ones wiping away tears, trying to make sense of his brutal treatment, as he made his final journey. David, Warmbier died just days after returning from North Korea with severe brain damage. What happened to him is still a mystery, but friends and family say they're focused on celebrating the incredible life he lived. David. Lynn zi Janice, thank you. We will exemployer more tomorrow night on "20/20."

