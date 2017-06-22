Thousands turn out for Otto Warmbier's memorial service

More
The college student died shortly after his release from captivity in North Korea.
1:55 | 06/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thousands turn out for Otto Warmbier's memorial service
Saying good-bye to at toe Warmbier, the college student who died with brain damage after released from captivity in north Korea. An overcrowded several thousand there for the funeral. We hear from his room plate, the last to see him when he was taken away. Reporter: Tonight a small town, and an entire nation mourning Otto Warmbier. The 22-year-old's young friends carrying his casket. Thousands paying their respects at his former high school. So many, some had to be turned away. I think he is a gift to all of us, he was a one of a kind. But he inspired us all. Reporter: Items from Warmbier's trip to North Korea on display, including the jacket he wore when sentenced to hard labor. His father wearing that same jacket when Otto returned home. I'm able to wear the jacket, that he wore when he gave his confession. Reporter: Tonight, Otto's roommate on that trip who saw authorities take him away speaking out for the first time. I was there in the end at the airport. I sort of laughingly said to him, "That's the last we'll ever see of you." Otto turned around and just chuckled at me. But of course there was a huge irony in my words. Reporter: Loved ones wiping away tears, trying to make sense of his brutal treatment, as he made his final journey. David, Warmbier died just days after returning from North Korea with severe brain damage. What happened to him is still a mystery, but friends and family say they're focused on celebrating the incredible life he lived. David. Lynn zi Janice, thank you. We will exemployer more tomorrow night on "20/20."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48224977,"title":"Thousands turn out for Otto Warmbier's memorial service","duration":"1:55","description":"The college student died shortly after his release from captivity in North Korea.","url":"/WNT/video/thousands-turn-otto-warmbiers-memorial-service-48224977","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.