Transcript for Thunderstorms, hail and possible twisters for parts of the US

They are watching severe weather at this hour tornado watches and white out conditions rob is tracking it all for us rob. And David we have a huge area of tornado watches the CB like San from Iowa all the way down the northeast Texas including this PBS watch. Whisked stands for particularly dangerous situation. A volatile conditions there would damaging winds large hail tornadoes all along this area and as a front pushes off to the east and he's a storms will roll overnight across the Mississippi. Into parts of the Tennessee valley and the snow will continue tonight and tomorrow as well in some cases over reflects severe storms down across the wants and rain. Reaching into the northeast tomorrow.

