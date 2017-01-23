Transcript for New England Patriots Set to Face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI

set. The patriots and the falcons and for Tom Brady who was sus pebded at the beginning of the season, the chance for a sweet ending. Here's Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tom Brady looking to achieve football immortality with a superbowl win. But he might also be looking for payback. Where is Roger? Where is Roger? Reporter: Still sore, patriot fans taunting commissioner Roger Goodell over the deflategate suspension, hoping for a deliciously cringe-worthy moment of Goodell handing Brady another MVP trophy. You're up on the stage, what do you say to Roger? I'll tell you after. Reporter: With deflategate in the rear-view mirror, fans teasing Brady about what they're calling -- inflategate. The giant sideline jacket he disappeared into on Sunday. The team telling us its made big so that players can get it over their pads. But tweets comparing it to a fridge, or worse yet George Costanza's ridiculous puffy coat. Good thing about the coat, there will be enough room inside for Brady and his fifth super bowl trophy. Matt Gutman, ABC news, New York. Apparently, the puffy coat worked. Thanks for watching here on a Monday night. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow night. Until then, have a good evening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.