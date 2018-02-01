Transcript for Tonya Harding does not acknowledge knowing any part of the plan to attack rival Nancy Kerrigan

To the index of other news tonight. The fireworks scare in Houston. Hundreds of fireworks exploding in the trunk of a car in a parking lot there. The carloaded with firecrackers, Roman candles and sposhgarklers. A lit firecracker somehow landed in the trunk. Nobody was injured. Tonya Harding back in the news tonight. A new mud vie about her right now in theaters and a new ABC interview is coming. The former figure skating sitting down with Amy robach and, for the first time, does she acknowledge knowing any part of the plan to attack rival Nancy Kerrigan, set up by her exhusband. Harding now revealing in that interview, quote, I knew something was up, about a month or two before it happened. She goes on to say, I did, however, overhear them talking about stuff where, well, maybe we should take somebody out, so we make sure she gets on the team. That was something we hadn't heard before. That interview will air in the documentary "Truth and lies." It airs January 11th. Krar Cree Underwood revealing she needed 40 to 50 stitches in her face after a fall. She recently shared a picture on Instagram with her face wrapped in a scarscarf. Of course, everyone just glad she's okay. When we come back, happy new year, and it could get a lot happier for someone.

