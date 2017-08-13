Transcript for Train carrying liquid petroleum gas derails in Northeastern Oklahoma

Time now for index and the violent arrest captured on cell phone video. Police in Ohio C a man pulled over for a traffic violation resisted arrest one officer seen approaching the suspect and slamming his head on the concrete. That encounter posted on FaceBook DD more than two point seven million views. The police officer now on paid administrative leave pending a review of the incidents and to train derailment in northeastern Oklahoma five homes evacuated when a Union Pacific train full of liquefied petroleum gas crashed. East of Tulsa no injuries reported crews trying to get to those nine real cars cleaned up right away. And an apparent rough landing for Tom Cruise look at this the 55 year old actor coming up short on this long jump start you see him there he just barely. Don't of the building this is on the set of mission a possible six crews limping after missing that mark helped out by his own crew no word yet on the extent of his injuries.

