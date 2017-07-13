Transcript for Tropicana continues to sell orange juice made in America

Finally tonight, made in America is back, and this evening, a popular staple of the American breakfast. It might be in your fridge. If so, it would make one Italian immigrant very happy. 70 years ago in Florida, Height of the citrus season in the groves near Bradenton, Florida. Reporter: Oranges trucked to tropicana's processing plant. And who knew it was all started by an Italian immigrant, Anthony Rossi. His goal? Getting fresh squeezed Orange juice to grocery stores and kitchen tables across America. And all these years later, we can still find it right there on the shelves. The cold room, the most popular room on a hot summer day. Becca, hi. Good to see you. How are you, good to see you too. You're at the coldest part of the store. Reporter: Becca Kerr says everyone there at tropicana is proud of Anthony and his bright idea. He was the one who came up with pasteurizing the juice, right? That's right, and that's what allows you to take it beyond the grove. And those groves? They are great more making juice. California is great for eating and Florida Oranges are the best for jewing. Reporter: We went to find them in Sarasota, Florida, where Rick turner has been on the farm for 33 years. Orange juice is made in P Florida. That's it. The Florida citrus growers are proud of that. Reporter: 900 workers juice and bottle them. Families have worked here, and generations of people have worked here. Reporter: For 20 years, now fruit operations manager. It's something that you know that you made, it makes your whole family proud, right? Reporter: 2.5 million bottles a day shipped across the country. It goes out to the entire country. Reporter: The dream of that Italian immigrant stu alive tonight. Three words in mind. Made in America. Made in America, and another great one coming here next week. In the meantime, I'm David Muir. I'll see you in the morning on "Gma" and right back here tomorrow night.

