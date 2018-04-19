Transcript for Trump adds former NY Mayor Rudy Giuliani to his legal team

the president, brin on a new mber to join his peonal legalteam. Former new and former U.S. Attorney giiani will now help the deal withhe special counsel's invgation INT ia, and any possible obstructof just or collusion. The ident's previous lead lawyer resigning weeks ago. And tonight here, W Giuliani says he is now hopin for. ABC's chiehite house correspondent Jonathan Karl leading us off. Repr: With twbig inveations heangp, president trump is bringing in a big gun, adding Rudy Giuliani to his legal team. Giuliani'tformer mayor of New York, he is also of New York. The very U.S. Attorney's office thrdered thebi raid on president's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. Giiani is also a political bulldog. I am sick and tired of the defamation of ld trump by thmedia and the Clint mpaign.I am sick and tired of it. This is a good man. Reporter: The Giuliani hire comes as the president H turned up the heat O special counseobert Mueller, escalati aks on a investigation healls a wch nt but today, gliani tol he Washington post" H has "High regard" formula saying, " hope we can negotiate an end to this for the good of cotr" asor what hel tell the esident, jan gnu says, "My advice on Mueller has behi should bellowed to do his job, he's entitled to do his job." So, let's getight to Jon Karl T. And Jon, president trump has be Sor a new lawyer. The bigqueson, of Urse, tonight, is Rudy Giuliani reallysomeonehe presidel listen to? Reporte well, that T big question. He certainly hasn't as taken his legal team's especially when it comes talking or tweeting aboutobert Mueller. Butliani is somebody who is higher profile and somebo is known- known trump for a long long . As the president himself said in a state tonight, rud grt, he has been M friend for a long time, and he wants to get this matte quickly relved. David? Jon, thank you. We turn now to twoeputies shot and killed in the line of

