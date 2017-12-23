Transcript for Trump allegedly made derogatory remarks about immigrants

and the explosive new report as the president spends Christmas at his Florida resort this weekend. "The New York Times" is out with a story quoting the president allegedly using derogatory remarks about immigrants. Tonight, the white house is responding. Here's ABC's Kenneth Moton. Reporter: Tonight, the startling claims about derogatory comments allegedly made by president trump about immigrants in the oval office. The most sacred duty of government is to protect the lives of its citizens, and that includes securing our borders and enforcing our immigration laws. Reporter: "The New York Times" reports the meeting happened in June. The tough on immigration president reportedly stormed into the oval enraged when he learned how many foreigners had been given Visas to enter the U.S. According to one source in the room and another who was briefed later, trump complained the 15,000 from Haiti, "All have AIDS" according to "The times" report. During the campaign trump had pledged to support haitian-americans. I really want to be your greatest champion, and I will be your champion whether you vote for me or not. Reporter: In the tense meeting, trump reportedly adding that once the 40,000 from Nigeria had seen the United States, they would never "Go back to their huts" in Africa. Trump has made remarks widely perceived as insensitive towards immigrants in the past. We are going to get the bad ones out. We are throwing them out of the country or we're putting them the hell fast in jail. Reporter: "The times" reports that tempers flared in the meeting. In the room, secretary of state, Rex tillerson. Then homeland security chief John Kelly and adviser, Stephen Miller. Several participants in the meeting told the times they did not recall the president using those words and did not think he had. Today white house press secretary Sarah Sanders strongly denies trump made the remarks, telling ABC news in a statement, "It's both sad and telling the 'New York Times' would print the lies of their anonymous 'sources.'" tonight, trump is silent on the report, but launching a Twitter attack on Andrew Mccabe on new reports that he is retiring in March. The president tweeting that Mccabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. FBI insiders thought Mccabe would leave soon after the firing of FBI director James Comey. Mccabe has been the target of the president alleging bias and obstruction of justice. Turning back to that report about trump's remar about immigrants, the white house not only blasting "The times," but also several officials in the room deny it ever happened? Reporter: That's right. Sarah Sanders says a number of officials were in that room, including general John Kelly, Rex tillerson, and H.R. Mcmaster. She says they and all other senior staff, quote, deny these outrageous claims. Tom?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.