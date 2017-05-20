Trump begins first overseas trip as commander-in-chief

More
In Saudi Arabia, Trump takes part in a ceremonial dance after accepting a gold medal welcome; he and the Saudi King sign a $110 billion arms deal.
3:00 | 05/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump begins first overseas trip as commander-in-chief

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47537452,"title":"Trump begins first overseas trip as commander-in-chief","duration":"3:00","description":"In Saudi Arabia, Trump takes part in a ceremonial dance after accepting a gold medal welcome; he and the Saudi King sign a $110 billion arms deal.","url":"/WNT/video/trump-begins-overseas-trip-commander-chief-47537452","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.