Transcript for Trump blames Obama for Russia's meddling in the US election

Thanks very much. President trump doing on the offense about Russia's meddling in the election, turning against he has predecessor. Blaming president Obama, saying he did nothing about it. Accusing Obama of collusion and obstruction for political reasons. Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent, Jonathan Karl. Reporter: For president trump tonight a warm embrace from the prime minister of India. But the president clearly has something else on his mind -- Russia. In a barrage of tweets beginning this weekend, the president hit his predecessor over Russia's meddling in the election. The real story is that president Obama did nothing after being informed in August about Russian meddling. In other words, the question is, if he had the information, why didn't he do something about it? He should have done something about it. Reporter: The president was responding to a report in "The Washington post" that Obama hedged on punishing Russia more strongly before the election. It quoted an anonymous Obama official saying he had "Choked." On Twitter, trump fired back tweeting -- he didn't "Choke," he colluded or obstructed, and it did the DEMs and crooked Hillary no good. This as the special council looks into Russian hacking and possible collusion with the trump campaign. Trump himself has repeatedly raised doubts about whether Russia was behind the hack at all. It also could be somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds, okay? Reporter: Today N a briefing where cameras were not aloud, the press secretary was asked if he believes that Russia did it. He believes that Russia probably was involved, potentially some, you know, other countries as well could have been equally involved or it could have been involved unequally. Jon Karl joins us from the white house, and clear this us for us. For months, trump called the Russia story a hoax. Why is he now attacking president Obama for not being tough enough on the Russians? Reporter: Well, Tom. He is clearly jumping on an opportunity to criticize president Obama, but even as the intelligence community warns that Russia will try to do it again, combatting Russian interference has hardly been a priority at this white house, Tom. Jonathan Karl, thank you.

