Transcript for Trump blasts some Democrats' behavior during his State of the Union

Rebecca Jarvis leading us off. As the stock market was falling, president trump traveled to Cincinnati today to promote the tax cuts and American jobs. He also took aim, calling out Democrats as treasonous for not standing during the state of the union speech. After that memo from congressional Republicans, a short time ago, the house intelligence committee voting to release the president's response. Will the president sign off on that? We asked him today. Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: Less than a week after calling for national unity in his state of the union, the president today attacked the Democrats who did not applaud, branding their behavior un-american, and maybe even worse. They were like death. And un-american. Un-american. Somebody said treasonous. I mean, yeah, I guess, why not? Can we call that treason? Why not? Reporter: In Ohio today, and in classic trump form, the president bragged about the economy, he bragged about the tax cut, he even bragged about his big win in Ohio. And then, he said he's not one to brag. I am non-braggadocios. Reporter: In a cryptic aside, the president seemed to allude to the Republican intelligence committee memo, which claimed to show anti-Trump bias in the justice department. Oh, but did we catch them in the act or what? You know what I'm talking about. Oh, did we catch them in the act? They are very embarrassed. They never thought they were going to get caught. We caught them. We're like the great sleuth. Reporter: Over the weekend, he tweeted, "This memo totally vindicates trump in the Russia probe." But a top Republican on the intelligence committee disagrees. I actually don't think it has any impact on the Russia probe. Reporter: The FBI has challenged the memo's accuracy. And the top Democrat on the house intelligence committee calls it pure politics. The interest was a political hit job on the FBI in the service of the president. Reporter: Today on Twitter, the president hit back, tweeting, "Little Adam Schiff is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington. Must be stopped!" Schiff responded, "Instead of tweeting false smears, the American people would appreciate it if you turned off the TV and helped solve the funding crisis, protected dreamers or, really anything else." The president wanted to release the Republican memo even before reading it. Let's release the memo. Oh yeah, don't worry. 100%. Reporter: But Democrats have prepared a rebuttal memo, the committee tonight voting to make it public. Do you have any problem with the democratic memo being released, Mr. President? No answer. No answer there. Jon Karl live from the white house. And Jon, we know the house intelligence committee just now voting to release the democratic rebuttal to that controversial Republican memo. Now president trump has to decide whether or not to authorize that release. What are you hearing tonight? Reporter: David, while the president did not answer my question today, white house officials tell me that he is inclined to authorize the release of the memo. And it's important to point out the committee's vote today was unanimous. Every Democrat and every Republican on that committee voting to make that memo public. All right, Jon Karl live at the white house. Jon, thank you. Next tonight, the deadly flu

