Transcript for Trump says he called Putin to congratulate him on electoral victory

Next, president trump's phone call to Russia. The president revealing today he called Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on his re-election victory. But when asked, the white house now saying that Russian meddling and the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter with a nerve agent did not come up. Here's ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega. Reporter: The announcement came from president trump himself -- he will soon meet with Russia's Vladimir Putin. And that's not all. I had a call with president Putin, and congratulated him in the victory, his electoral victory. Reporter: That did not sit well with Republican senator John McCain. He bashed the president, say, "An American president does not lead the free world by congratulating deictators on winning sham elections." The white house today refused to say whether the Russian election was fair. We don't get to dictate how other countries operate. Reporter: Press secretary Sarah Sanders says the two leaders did not discuss another story that's made international headlines. Russia's apparent role in the uk poison attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter, and no talk of the other elephant in the room, either. Did the president not raise the issue of Russian election meddling? I don't believe it came up on this specific call. Reporter: It comes as the president ramps up his attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into possible ties between Moscow and team trump. Today, we asked -- do you want Robert Mueller fired, Mr. President? Thank you very much. Reporter: Republican senator Lindsay graham says firing Mueller would be grounds for impeachment. If the president fired Robert Mueller, do you think that would be an impeachable offense? Probably so, if he did it without cause, yeah. Cecilia Vega live with us from the white house. The president not answering your question there today, Cecilia, but house peopler Paul Ryan today saying he's been, quote, given assurances that the president will not fire Robert Mueller? Reporter: Yeah, David, he would not say who gave him those assurances, but you know this, the white house insists president trump has no plans to fire Robert Mueller, and that he has not been discussing it. David? Cecilia Vega, thank you.

