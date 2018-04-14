Transcript for Trump calls military action on Syria a 'perfectly executed strike'

joining us on this Saturday. I'm Tom llamas. And toght, president trump is calling the militarti he oedsyria a perfectly executed strike. As a powerful show of force. More than onndred missiles launchedrom ships D planes, the U.S., frannd the uk all taking part. Syria taking defensive action. This image of one of itsface to air missiles streaking over every hit its ma. Crippi Syria's chemical weapons program. Tonight, a new war from the U.S., if Syria attempts another chemical attack its own people. Rtha Raddatz start off. Reporter: A dramatic barrage, designed to send an unmistakable message. The S., Britain, France, unleashing more a hundred missiles from sea and air. Towkheom the U.S. Submarine. Blasting ithe sky. Powerful and on target. I'd uhree words to describe this operation. Precise, overwhelming, a effective. Orhe backbone of the arsenal, 60 tomahawk cruise missiles ld from destroyers when the deared and dawn broke, a scientific resear center north of Damascus, a in weaps facilities destroyed. I think it's goto have a ificant effect on them, so I think the words cripand grade are od, accura words. Reporter: The strike came one week afthat Syrian chemical assault on douma, and those images of families and children gasping foeath. Images that outraged the est. These are not tctions of a man, they are crimes of a monster instead. Reporter: This E second time president trump has ordered a missile strike against Assad for using chemical weapons on his own people, anis trump doubled down -- sending nearly twice as issiles. Today, U.N. Ssador I Haley issuing a stern warning. If the Sia regimese this poisonous again, the United States is locked and loaded. When our president draws a red line, our president enforche red line. Reporter: Now the president takingicap, tweeti, perfectlycuted strike last night thyo France anthe United Kingdom. Could have had a br result. Mission accomplished!" That "Mission accomplished" drawing immediatmparisons to president GE W. Bush's Ira war victory lap in 2003, prematurcause the hardest fighting was still to come All rightrtha joins us W from wasngton. This strike coming as the idsays he was to get out of Syria, we still have around 2,000 troops there. What's turtate of play? Reporter: Well, Tom, they accomplished last night is ry limited punist for the use of chemical weapons. One-time shot, the O back only if Assad uses chemical apons again. Is not a continuous engageme it doesn't change things on the ground. We do have those 2,000 forces on the ground bhen fight against ISIS, a fight the president sees as nearly over. Tom. Arraddatz setting us off tonight. Martha, thank you.

