Transcript for Former Trump campaign aide pleads guilty to 2 counts

investigation. We have it all covered. A former top adviser to the trump campaign, he stayed on during the transition, Rick Gates. He worked very closely with Paul manafort, today pleading guilty. After that plea, we have just learned of new charges against Paul manafort. We begin with ABC's chief investigative correspondent, Pierre Thomas. Reporter: He is the newest face to plead guilty and now expected to cooperate with Robert Mueller. Rick Gates was Paul manafort's close business partner, but he also had close proximity to president trump. Right there on stage at the Republican national convention. Gates was the former deputy campaign manager for Donald Trump and stayed on after election day working on the transition. In court today, Rick Gates, pleading guilty to two felonies. With no apparent family or close friends in the room, Gates wore a suit, remained calm during the proceedings, and hints he wants a life with his children. At one point underscoring his decision by telling the judge, "I am 45 years old, your honor." Gates was one of the true insiders. %-Pand after the inauguration, he took on a top position with a superpac promoting president trump's agenda. An insider who might know secrets within the trump world. And tonight, Paul manafort reacting while under indictment himself, now clearly angered by his colleague's decision. I continue to maintain my innocence. I had hoped and expected my business colleague would have had the strength to continue the battle to prove our innocence. For reasons yet to surface he chose to do otherwise. Prosecutors accused Gates and manafort of secretly funneling $75 million into offshore accounts and then failing to pay taxes on more than 30 million dollars of it. Prosecutors say much of the money came from Ukrainian officials with close ties to Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin. According to investigators, Gates using the money to pay for his mortgage, children's tuition and interiordecorating. The judge refers to him in the Gates. He says, how do you plead? He says, guilty, your honor. Pleading guilty to engaging in a conspiracy to defraud the united States government. And lying to the FBI and the special counsel's office this month about the nature of their work. Gates could have faced over 20 years in prison until his plea. Now, writing a letter to his family and close friends about his decision. The consequence is the public humiliation, which at this moment seems like a small price to pay for what our children would have to endure otherwise. The maximum time he now faces is between four and six years. And possibly a further reduction based on his cooperation. And Pierre Thomas with us live tonightrom Washington, and Pierre, the special counsel doesn't agree to these plea deals IFS it's a very good idea of what he is getting. Reporter: That's right. Gates would have the tell the prosecutor that he would testify to, and Mueller would have believe it to be critical to his investigation to get a deal in which he would possibly give him less jail time, David. While we have you. Rick Gates pleading guilty as you reported. Paul manafort not happy today. But tonight we have learn of new charges that came after this plea deal against Paul manafort. Reporter: Yes, David. At least two new counts against manafort for playing Russians as experts secretly lobbying, David. Thank you. Next to the security scare

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.