Trump criticized for delayed response to Charlottesville protests

More
After waiting hours, the president seemed to blame white nationalists and counter-protesters equally for the violence.
3:26 | 08/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump criticized for delayed response to Charlottesville protests

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49182239,"title":"Trump criticized for delayed response to Charlottesville protests","duration":"3:26","description":"After waiting hours, the president seemed to blame white nationalists and counter-protesters equally for the violence.","url":"/WNT/video/trump-criticized-delayed-response-charlottesville-protests-49182239","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.