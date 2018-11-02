Transcript for Trump defending former White House staff secretary Rob Porter

Next, the backlash against president trump after two white white house staff members were let go after allegations of sexual abuse. Calling foul, the ex-wife of one of the former staffers, saying the president called her a liar. Here's David Wright. Reporter: Tonight, president trump, on the defensive for his lavishing of praise on rob porter, even after both of his ex-wives accused him of domestic abuse. He says he's innocent, and I think you have to remember that. He came and grabbed me by the shoulders here and pulled me out of the shower in a rage. Reporter: Today, one of porter's exes, Jennie Willoughby, recounts her own anguished response to the president's remarks in "Time" magazine. Quote, "I was floored," she writes. "My friend turned to me and said, 'the president of the United States just called you a liar.'" she also expressed outrage over the president's Saturday tweet. Railing against false allegations, and demanding due process for men accused of sexual misconduct. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand reminded her constituents that more than a dozen women have accused trump, tweeting, "If he wants due process, let's have congressional hearings tomorrow." Those accusers have had their day on your network and elsewhere for a long time. They have no witnesses, there's nobody around. It's a total setup. Reporter: Trump adamantly denies he ever groped any of his accusers. Believe me, she would not be my first choice. That I can tell you. Reporter: And, when it comes to his friends and allies, he gives them the benefit of the doubt. From media mogul Roger Ailes -- I can tell you that some of the women that are complaining. I know how much he's helped them. Reporter: -- To senate candidate Roy Moore. He says it didn't happen. Reporter: Now, trump isn't the only one facing tough questions. There's also chief of staff John Kelly, who allowed porter to keep his job even after he learned about allegations of domestic abuse. Today, white house officials insisted porter misled the president and Kelly. It became obvious when the photographs came out that the person was not being honest with the president. Mick Mulvaney says these photos sealed porter's fate. David, the white house says they're focusing on a legislative push on infrastructure. Reporte the word infrastructure is almost a bad omen in the white house. This is at least the third time they've tried to roll out infrastructure week. Each time, it keeps getting derailed. Tomorrow, the president would like to focus on his plan, but it's likely these other issues will continue to dominate. Tom? David, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.