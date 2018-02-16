Transcript for Trump faces allegations of a 9-month affair with a Playboy Playmate

the Russians set up fake identities. Thanks. Next, the affair between "Playboy" play mate, and Donald Trump before he was president. The money spent just before the election for her story which was then never published. Why wasn't it? Here's ABC's senior white house correspondent, Cecilia Vega. Reporter: At the white house today, an abrupt change of plans. President trump bound for Florida, boarding marine one alone bound for Florida. The first lady was supposed to be with him, instead she left separately and met him at air force one. It comes as the president faces explosive new allegations about a nine-month affair with a "Playboy" play mate, and new questions about whether she was paid to stay silent days before the presidential election. "The new Yorker" reports trump met the woman, Karen Mcdougal, in 2006 at the playboy mansion, where he was taping an episode of "The apprentice." Come on over. Wow. Reporter: The magazine obtained what they say is eight pages of Mcdougal's writings. Detailing the alleged affair, which reportedly took place less than two years after Donald and Melania trump married, when their son Barron was just an infant. Mcdougal writes that after they had sex on their first date quote "He offered me money. Looked a at him, plus felt sad, plus said, no thanks. I'm not that girl. I slept with you because I like you. Not for money.' he told me you are special." Over the course of the alleged affair, Mcdougal in her written account says Mr. Trump often paid for her flights, hotels, even introduced her to his sons Eric and don Jr. In 2015 at the time of a Republican debate, Mcdougal tweeted this old photo. According to "The new Yorker," "The national enquirer," run by David pecker, who calls president trump a personal friend, paid Karen Mcdougal $150,000 for the exclusive rights to her story, but they never printed it. Journalist Ronan farrow, who broke the story, says the enquirer's motive was clear. People in tabloid business call this catch and kill. And it's, you know, acquiring a story to bury it. Reporter: Farrow's report claims the affair happened around the same time Mr. Trump allegedly became involved with adult film actress stormy Daniels. This week the president's longtime personal attorney acknowledged he paid Daniels $130,000 just before the election. Michael Cohen says neither the president's business nor his campaign was part of the transaction. But he has not said whether the president knew about the payment. Daniels, staying mum. Do you have a non-disclosure agreement? Do I? Reporter: And tonight in Florida, the president and first lady walked off air force one together. And Cecilia Vega with us live tonight from the white house, and Cecilia, strong reaction to this story from the white house at this hour? Reporter: Yeah, David. They are denying both alleged affairs. The white house calls it fake news, quote, the president says he never had a relationship with Mcdougal. A publisher of "The national enquirer" had influence over this president is, quote, laughable, David. Rounding out another week at the white house.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.