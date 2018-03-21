Transcript for Trump fights back against backlash over Putin congratulatory call

Next this evening, president trump livid after leaks about his phone call with Vladimir Putin. National security advisers gave the president notes, in camal letters, the words, do not congratulate Putin. He did anyway. Here's ABC's Cecilia Vega. Reporter: Facing backlash over his phone call with Vladimir Putin. I had a call with president Putin and congratulated him on the victory, his electoral victo victory. Reporter: Today, president trump launched a defensive on Twitter, sake "The fake news media is crazed because they want me to excoriate him." He went on to blast his predecessor, saying "Bush tried to get along, but didn't have the smarts. Obama and Clinton tried, but didn't have the energy or chemistry." Sources tell ABC news the president is livid that someone in his inner circle leaked to "The Washington post" secret details about that phone call with Putin. The president reportedly ignored a warning from his national security team, written on notecards in all capital letters, "Do not congratulate." The leak stunning the west wing and leaving chief of staff John Kelly frustrated and deeply disappointed. And on capitol hill, outrage from the president's allies. I really hate that there's someone in his inner circle that is willing to leak this stuff. If you don't like working for thes, you should resign your job. Reporter: The phone call between the two leaders coming on the same day 23 Russian diplomats boarded a flight from London to Moscow, expelled from the United Kingdom after Russia apparently used nerve gas to poison a former spy and his daughter on British soil. According to "The post," advisers suggested the president condemn Russia for that attack. But the white house now concedes, the president never raised the issue, and that is not all. Did the president not raids the issue of Russian election meddling? I don't believe it came up on this specific call. Reporter: And we are now learning from the Kremlin that president trump has asked his new secretary of state nominee Mike Pompeo to reach out to the Russians to start to organize this face to face between president trump and Vladimir Putin. David, so far, no date set. Learning from the Kremlin tonight. Cecilia Vega, thank you.

