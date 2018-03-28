Transcript for Trump has fired another member of his Cabinet

this evening, and the newest turbulence in Washington at this hour. President trump has fired another member of his cabinet, V.A. Secretary David shulkin is now out. This comes after the firing of secretary of state Rex tillerson, then the president's national security adviser H.R. Mcmaster was out, and then today, shulkin. All of this in just two weeks. Replacing shulkin, the president is now nominating admiral Ronny Jackson, the white house doctor, who, after the president's recent physical said the president has, quote, great genes. All of this amid new questions tonight about something else. Were Paul manafort and Michael Flynn approached with the possibility of a presidential pardon? Was the president trying to influence them? ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega covering it all. Reporter: Tonight, president trump ousting his veterans affairs secretary. David shulkin's departure, no surprise, under fire for misleading ethics officials over a European tour with his wife billed as a work trip. A mostly sightseeing excursion that cost taxpayers $122,000. The president's pick to replace him? His white house doctor, admiral Ronnie Jackson, who recently gave the president a glowing bill of health. He might live to be 200 years old. I don't know. I mean, he has incredible -- he has incredible genes. Reporter: It comes as the white house is in turmoil. And on the defensive, now facing questions about whether president trump's lawyer raised the idea of presidential pardons for two top advisers at the center of the Russia probe. According to "The New York Times," the president's former lead lawyer, John dowd, told attorneys for former national security adviser Michael Flynn and one-time campaign chairman Paul manafort that the president might consider pardoning them if they are charged with crimes. The reported conversations came before manafort was charged with money laundering and other financial crimes, and before Flynn cut a deal with Robert Mueller, pleading guilty to lying to the FBI. So, today, we pressed the white house. And press secretary Sarah Sanders pointed to a carefully worded statement from white house lawyer Ty Cobb. Can you say unequivocally that no one here has discussed pardons in this case? I can say that Ty Cobb is the person that would be most directly involved in this. He's got a statement on the record saying there's no discussion and there's no consideration of those at this time at the white house. Reporter: Is the white house wore rid about what Michael Flynn or all manafort might tell special counsel Robert Mueller? There was no collusion and we are very confident in that and look forward to this process wrapping up. Reporter: As recently as December, the president would not rule out pardoning Flynn. I don't want to talk about pardons for Michael Flynn yet. We'll see what happens. Let's see. Reporter: But dowd denies he ever discussed parsons with lawyers for Flynn or manafort, say, "There were no discussions. Period. As far as I know, no discussions." Dowd resigned just last week, frustrated the president wasn't taking his advice. Now, president trump facing another legal headache. He's like, you're smart, beautiful and a woman to be reckoned with. I like you. I like you. Reporter: The lawyer for porn star stormy Daniels asking a federal judge in California for permission to depose the president and his attorney, Michael Cohen. He says there is precedent. Former president Bill Clinton was forced to tape a video deposition in the Paula Jones civil case while he was still in office. This white house asked if president trump would sit for the deposition? I'm not going to get into a hypothetical question. Reporter: All the while, president trump still silent, no public appearances for the fifth day. A lot to pour through tonight. Cecilia Vega live from the white house. Cecilia, I want to get back to that late announcement tonight, the V.A. Secretary out. Three major departures in two weeks, and the president tweeting his new choice? Reporter: He did, and as for David shulkin, he said that he is thankful for his service. I got to tell you, David, behind the scenes here, the president was not happy about this travel scandal, and he really let shulkin twist in the wind and publicly, for weeks. This is part of a broader staffing shakeup, following the secretary of state, the national security adviser. President trump has said, he is getting close, David, to having the cabinet that he wants. More than a year in. Cecil Cecilia Vega, thank you.

