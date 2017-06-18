Transcript for Trump, lawyer give conflicting statements about Russia investigation

We want to turn next to new questions with president trump and the investigation into possible obstruction of justice. The team sending mixed messages, after the president took to Twitter to confirm he's under investigation. One of his lawyers now contradicting the president, saying he's not under investigation. And now the clock is ticking for the trump team to meet a congressional deadline. To answer a major question, are there recordings of the president's conversation inside the white house? Here's David Wright. Reporter: Tonight, the president, back from camp David, is girding himself for another week of battle. His first tweet this morning, defiant. "The make America great again agenda is doing very well despite the distraction of the witch hunt," he insisted. But on the Sunday shows, that so-called distraction took center stage. He is infuriated, and legitimately, in my judgment, by this whole Russian bologna. Now, newt Gingrich and the president would like us to shut it down before it really is under way. And we are far closer to the beginning of the investigation than we are to the end. Reporter: The president's lawyer, making the rounds today, was at pains to correct the record about a presidential tweet that appeared to confirm he's facing an obstruction of justice investigation after his decision to fire FBI director James Comey. The president is not and has not been under investigation. How do you know? Because we've received no notice of investigation. Reporter: And yet trump's own tweet would seem to suggest otherwise. Quote, "I am being investigated for firing the FBI director by the man who told me to fire the FBI director. Witch hunt." Today, trump's lawyer appeared to be unable to clear up the confusion. And now he's being investigated by the department of justice. You've now said that he is being investigated after saying that you didn't. No. You just said, sir, that he's being -- No, he's not being investigated. I've been crystal clear, the president is and has not been under investigation. I don't think I can be any clearer than that. I can't read the mind -- So, we're in agreement. Reporter: Despite growing concerns the president may move to fire the special counsel or his bosses at the justice department, Marco Rubio insisted the investigation should run its full course. This is going to move forward. We're going to get the full truth out there, and I repeat, I believe that is the best thing that can happen for the president and for this administration. David, after president trump seemed to suggest there were recordings of some of his conversations, now he's facing a deadline this week to prove it. Do we know how they will respond? Reporter: It's one of the unsolved mysteries. The white house has refused to confirm or deny the existence of tapes. Now, the house intelligence committee set a deadline this Friday to hand them over. But the president's lawyer said we can expect an announcement

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.