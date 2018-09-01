Transcript for Trump leads immigration talks with Democrats and GOP

from the white house. Just days after the release of that bombshell book "Fire and fury" that claimed some closest to the president have questioned his fitness to lead. Reporters and cameras invited into a meeting on immigration, playing out for 55 minutes on television. Showing America the president at work. ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl was in the room. Reporter: Today, the president still dealing with fallout over a book portraying him as dim witted and unstable made a dramatic effort to show the opposite. Leading a free-wheeling negotiation between Democrats and Republicans on immigration. And, in a white house first, letting it all play out before the television cameras. This should be a bill of love, truly, should be a bill of love. Reporter: At issue, the looming March 5th deadline for the so-called dreamers. Undocumented immigrants who were brought into the country as children and now could soon face deportati deportation. It's DACA. We've been talking about DACA for a long time. Reporter: Everybody in the room seemed to agree on providing legal status to the dreamers, but Republicans insisted that more border security had to be part of the deal. Democrats tried to convince the president to deal with the dreamers first, and at times, he seemed to agree. What about a clean DACA bill now, with a commitment that we go into a comprehensive immigration reform procedure like we did back, I remember when Kennedy was here. I have no problem -- I think that's what he's saying. We're going to come out with DACA. We will do DACA and then we can start on the phase two which would be comprehensive. Would you be agreeable with that? I would like that. Mr. President, you need to be clear. What senator Feinstein is talking about, we don't want to be back here two years later. You have to have security as the secretary would tell you. But I think that's what she's saying. No, no. Reporter: Other times, the president seemed to insist the deal must include his border wall. Is there any agreement without the wall? No. There wouldn't be. Reporter: The wall has to be there? You need it. Jon, you need the wall. I mean, it's wonderful, I'd love not to build the wall, but you need the wall. Reporter: The president also seemed to push for come prehence I immigration reform, something most conservatives and trump supporters have been dead set against for years. I'll take all the heat you want to give me. I'll take the heat off the Democrats and the Republicans. My whole life has been heat. I like heat in a certain way. Reporter: Some Republicans in the room asked the president to clarify where he stands. You have created an opportunity here, Mr. President. And you need to close the deal. Reporter: But the president said it is up to congress to work out the details, signaling he wants a deal even if it's notperfect one. If they come to me with things I'm not in love with, I'm going to do it, because I respect them. I will be signing it. So, let's get to Jon Karl live in Washington. Jon, you've spent years covering the white house. You were in that room. What is the white house trying to accomplish here? Reporter: Well, first of all, David, this was the president's decision. He told his staff that he was going to do it. Just as they were going into the meeting. It's an effort to show a president that is in charge and able to work with Democrats, something, David, that he simply has to do now that the Republican majority in the senate is down to one seat. And Jon, while we have you, there was news late today about the president's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon who was often quoted in that book "Fire and fury" criticizing the president and his family. We know the president has cut him off and tonight, he's out at Breitbart, as well? Reporter: He is out, David. He infuriated the white house, infuriated the president, who now calls him sloppy Steve. He tried to issue a mea culpa, but that was an apology that was not accepted. Jon Karl at the white house tonight.

