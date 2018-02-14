Transcript for Trump offers prayers and condolences after deadly school shooting

At the white house tonight, president trump was made aware of this shooting, as the scene was unfolding late today, tweeting prayers and condolences. ABC's Cecilia Vega joining us live from the white house tonight. And we know that since taking off, president trump has addressed the nation three times since mass shootings, something his predecessors had to do. Reporter: 17 times for president Obama. There's been a theme in many of president trump's remarks. After the shooting in Texas, he said it would be a little too soon to talk about gun laws. After the massacre in Las Vegas, he said, we will talk about gun laws as time goes on. David, there has not been a very serious public policy conversation about gun control here at this administration, in this white house. The president tweeted today, no child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. We will see if this is the one that forces that policy conversation. All right, Cecilia Vega live at the white house. Cecilia, thank you. There is still a lot more

