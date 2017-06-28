Transcript for Trump promises 'great, great surprise' health care package

Next to trump's new promise on health care as Republican senators scramble to regroup after the collapse of their plan. With the Chicago cubs at the white house today, president trump saying a health care package is koopg, and a quote, great surprise. It comes from Florida to the hams of the capitol. Could the Republicans come up with a new plan before leaving for the 4th of July break? ABC's chief white house correspondent, Jonathan Karl, starts us off from the white house. Reporter: President trump today predicted a surprise victory for the stalled Republican health care bill. Health care is working along very well. You're going to have a great surprise, with a great healthcare package. Reporter: At this point, victory would be a big surprise, not only are all Democrats opposed. So are no fewer than nine senate Republicans. And on capitol hill, more protests. At least 40 arrested today. Don't kill me! Reporter: The Republican opposition falls into two camps, conservatives who say the bill doesn't do enough to repeal Obamacare. And moderates who are concerned the bill goes too far, slashing medicaid, which the candidate Donald Trump had promised not to cut. Mr. President, any concern about the medicaid cuts in the healthcare bill? It's going to be great, it's going to be great for everyone. Reporter: The president isn't negotiating the specifics, but he is now acting as chief cheerleader for the bill. Yesterday he met with 46 Republican senators. President trump, I challenge you to invite us, all 100 of us, Republican and Democrat to Blair house to discuss a new bipartisan way forward. On health care. Reporter: We took that to the president. Would you be willing to negotiate with all of them? Gotta find out if he's serious. He hasn't been serious. He'd have to be very, very serious. He has done a lot of talking, a lot of bad talking. He just doesn't seem like a serious person. All right, Jonathan Karl joins us from the white house now. And Jon, president trump is predicting a big surprise on health care. Senate leaders are hoping to have a revised version of the bill by the end of the week, but is that time line possible? Reporter: It's going to be a heavy lift, Tom, but they have to get it done by the end of the week so the congressional budget office can complete its assessment in time to have a vote after they return from their July 4th recess, and they know that more time will not make it any easier to pass this bill. The clock is ticking. All right, Jon. Thank you.

