Transcript for Trump recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and plans to move US Embassy from Tel Aviv

And the other major news tonight, president trump reversing nearly seven decades of U.S. Policy. Now recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and planning to move the American embassy there, saying it will advance the peace process. But tonight, swift reaction from some of our key allies. One calling it unhelpful, the other calling it regrettable. Here's ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz again tonight. Reporter: He had promised this day would come, but to hear these words from the white house was jaw-dropping. I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. While previous presidents have made this a major campaign promise, they failed to deliver. Today, I am delivering. Reporter: Not only signing a proclamation reversing nearly 70 years of U.S. Policy, but starting plans to move the embassy to Jerusalem. No one else on Earth has an embassy there. We cannot solve our problems by making the same failed assumptions and repeating the same failed strategies of the past. Reporter: The president, who visited Israel last may, calling this a long overdue step to advance the peace process. But the reaction swift. Palestinian leader Mahmoud abbas saying it could lead to "Wars that will never end." The Turkish foreign minister calling it "A grave mistake." Britain's prime minister calling it "Unhelpful" to the peace process. French president macron saying it was "Regrettable." And protests. Palestinians burning the U.S. And Israeli flag, declaring Jerusalem their capital and saying the blood of martyrs won't be wasted. The only positive comments overseas? This is an historic day. Reporter: Israel's president Benjamin Netanyahu, clearly relishing the move. Let's get live to Martha tonight. Martha, we took note today that vice president pence standing behind the president, not Jared Kushner, who the president has indicated in the past was the point man for Middle East peace in the white house. Reporter: That's right, David. But the president is sending the vice president to the region, but it's unclear what the new strategy to attain peace is. But it's going to be tough. Secretary of state Rex tillerson is traveling in Vienna Wright now and facing stern feedback from some of his European counterparts, David. Martha Raddatz, thank you. The U.S. Military on alert at this hour at U.S. Embassies across the Middle East, bracing for possible backlash. You have saw Martha's report there of clashes already. Let's get right to ABC's James Longman, live in Jerusalem tonight. James? Reporter: David, that's right. Marines sent security teams to different U.S. Facilities across the region. Look at this. Security teams, riot police surrounding this embassy tonight in Turkey. American citizens are being warned to stay away from crowded streets. Palestinian leaders have called for three days of rage. Tonight, there were protests on the streets of gaza. President Mahmoud abbas has warned that today's announcement could risk strengthen extremist groups. But as for us here now on the streets of Jerusalem, things seem pretty quiet, as people process this news, but I think that could change in the days to come. David? James Longman with us tonight from Jerusalem.

