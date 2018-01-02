Transcript for Trump likely to OK release of controversial memo Friday: White House

We turn next to the showdown over that classified memo written by house Republicans, and believed to be critical of the FBI. President trump's hand-picked FBI director in a rare and public move asking the white house not to release it. The FBI citing grave concerns. But president trump has now read it and is now expected to clear it for release. Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: President trump today ignored questions about that controversial Republican memo the FBI does not want released. Mr. President, what about the FBI director's grave concerns? Don't you trust him? Reporter: White house officials tell ABC news that tomorrow the president will likely authorize the release of the memo, which sources say suggests the FBI showed political bias against him. Even before reading it, he made it clear, he wants it made public. Let's release the memo. Oh yeah, don't worry. 100%. Reporter: That puts the president squarely at odds with FBI director Christopher WRAY, the man he hand-picked to lead the bureau after he fired James Comey. Yesterday, the FBI took the extraordinary step of issuing a statement opposing the memo's release, citing, quote, "Grave concerns" about its accuracy. Tonight, the FBI agents association thanked WRAY for his support. Today, one top Republican said the bureau's warning should be heeded. Republican senator John Thune told reporters, "We need to pay careful attention to what our folks say and how it bears on national security." The memo was written by Republicans on the house intelligence committee, chaired by California Republican Devin nunes, a close ally of president trump who served on the transition team. Sources briefed on the memo tell ABC news it accuses the justice department of acting inappropriately when it sought a surveillance warrant in October 2016 for former a trump campaign adviser suspected of being a Russian agent. The point was to make it misleading. The point was to selected by declassify information so that it would support a narrative favorable to the president. Reporter: Speaker of the house Paul Ryan said today releasing the memo is about transparency, not defending the president or investigators. This memo is not an indictment of the FBI, of the department of justice. It does not impugn the Mueller investigation or the deputy attorney general. Jon Karl with us live from the white house. And Jon, the FBI strongly against the release of this memo, as you REPD there. The president fired his first FBI director, James Comey, and there are now questions about whether the FBI director, Christopher WRAY, who the president picked to replace him, could resign over this. Reporter: There have been concerns about this, but I'm told that, David, in none of WRAY's conversations with the white house has he threatened to resign. He is not expected to do so, but he is winning praise for standing up to the president from the former FBI director, James Comey, who just tweet Ed this extraordinary tweet, "All should appreciate the FBI for speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would, but take heart. American history shows that in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field so long as good people stand up." So, that is James Comey praising the FBI for standing up to the president. All right, Jon Karl live at the white house for us. Jon, thank you.

