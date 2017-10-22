Transcript for Trump says he will allow release of JFK assassination files

Next to the JFK files revealed. After decades of secrecy, and countless conspiracy theories, thousands of documents about to be made public. President trump tweeting he's allowing the documents to be released. Congress, in fact, mandating the timetable back in 1992. Here's Kenneth Moton. Reporter: Tonight, the mother of all conspiracy theories reignited. President Kennedy has been shot in Dallas, Texas. Reporter: With president trump tweeting he will allow the documents to be opened. The release of 3,000 secret documents set into motion by congress in 1992. The documents may reveal more answers about the shooting, and the killer, Lee Harvey Oswald. The lack of evidence has never stopped conspiracy theorists. Reporter: The most recent ABC news/"washington post" poll finds 62% of Americans still believe others besides Oswald were involved despite the film, and even the Warren commission. The commission of course finding Oswald fired from his perch at the book depository, but the question that has been at the center of the conspiracy, was there a second gunman on this grassy knoll? Also fueling decades of speculation, Texas nightclub owner jack ruby's shocking murder of Oswald on live TV. And questions about the role of the Russians, the Cubans, the mafia, even the CIA. What we will find out is possibly what the FBI and the CIA knew about Oswald, and didn't disclose to the Warren commission, the original investigating body, or never told the public over the years. Reporter: Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy tonight saying he was looking for more than just a tweet from the president. It would've been nice if there was some communication between this administration, and members of our family. Kenneth joins us live. What are experts telling you about what they think the documents may show Oswald was doing in the weeks leading up to the shooting? Reporter: They say it could show that the CIA had critical information that Oswald was potentially dangerous seven weeks before the assassination. It's something that would be quite embarrassing for the CIA. President trump has until Thursday to decide he will keep some documents classified. Tom? Kenneth, thanks so much. And there is much more ahead

