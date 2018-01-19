Transcript for Trump and Schumer meet in the White House as shutdown looms

Good evening and it's great to have you with us and we begin with those high stakes negotiations under way at this hour. Will there be a government shutdown or an 11th hour deal here? President trump stepping in today with an unexpected invitation to the senate's top Democrat, chuck Schumer, to come to the white house. Schumer spending 90 minutes in the oval office. Afterward the senator saying they made, quote, some progress, but that disagreements remain. And if there is a shutdown, what does it mean for Americans across the country. Everything from the CDC and their effort to fight this deadly flu, to our military. Tonight no deal yet and ABC's Mary Bruce leading us off from the hill. Reporter: With just hours to go until a shutdown, a beaming democratic leader chuck Schumer walked out of the west wing and returned to capitol hill. Senator Schumer, how was the meeting? We discussed all of the major outstanding issues. We made some progress. Reporter: Sources say the two new yorkers getting together to hash things out was the president's idea. Trump called Schumer this morning, inviting him to the white house. Sitting down in the oval office, just the democratic senator, the Republican president, and their chiefs of staff. Unlike some of my Republicans colleagues, I'm glad they're talking and I think president trump is a good dealmaker and maybe we'll get a deal. I hope that the president can talk some sense into senator Schumer and the Democrats. Reporter: But for some Republicans, the 90-minute sitdown set off alarm bells. "I'm terrified trump is going to hose us," one GOP aide told ABC. And tonight a presidential tweet -- "Excellent preliminary meeting." We still have a good number of disagreements. The discussions will continue. Progress on what? What did you make progress on, senator Schumer? Reporter: Senate Republicans are pushing a short-term plan to keep the government up and running, hoping to get Democrats on board, it would also extend the children's health insurance program for six years. This vote should be a no brainer. Reporter: But Democrats are demanding guaranteed protection for d.r.e.a.m.ers, those nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. As children. Where's the urgency when it comes to d.r.e.a.m.ers? There is an urgency. There's an urgency in their lives because of the uncertainty of tomorrow. Reporter: With a shutdown in sight, frustration is growing. This is the greatest country in the world, but we do have some really stupid people representing it from time to time. Reporter: So what would a shutdown mean for you? Here's the bottom line -- it could cost the U.S. Economy $38 million every hour. Hundreds of thousands of federal employees would be furloughed without pay, and if a shutdown extends toary, members of the military will see their paychecks delayed. Our men and women in uniform are not bargaining chips. Reporter: Essential services would continue. You'll still get your mail. Social security benefits would go out. TSA and air traffic control would keep working. But in the middle of this deadly flu epidemic, the CDC's program tracking the spread of the virus could be shut down. As for members of congress, the ones most directly responsible for a shutdown, their paychecks would keep coming. Let's get to Mary Bruce live on the hill tonight. Early in the day a shutdown was looking likely, then that unexpected meeting, some nervous when they saw the president inviting chuck Schumer in at the oval office. Where do things stand at this hour? Reporter: David, there's still no deal but the mood has shifted. There are glimmers of hope that they may be moving towards a short-term funding deal if not by midnight tonight then perhaps some time over this weekend before all those federal workers head back into the office on Monday. David. Another long night ahead for Mary Bruce. Thanks. President trump about to finish his first year in office and facing this test now, will the government remain open. I want to bring in our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl for one more question on this tonight because listen to what Donald Trump said in 2013 about a president's role in avoiding a government shutdown. You have to get everybody in a room, you have to be a leader. The president has to lead. You have to be nice and be angry and be wild and cajole and do all sorts of things, but you have to get a deal. Jon, now it's on this president and this congress and president trump and chuck Schumer, both new yorkers, they've known each other a long time and as Mary Bruce just reported, some Republicans were worried about the two of them sitting down today. Reporter: They sure do have a long history. In fact, Schumer even made a guest appearance on "The apprentice" more than a decade ago where he said he always knew that Donald Trump was going to go places. My sense is that the president really does want to strike a deal here. White house officials have even suggested to me it could be something as simple as protecting the d.r.e.a.m.ers in exchange for getting funding for his border wall. That is not a deal that would make conservatives happy, but as Mary reported, Republicans have been worried that the president would ultimately strike a deal with chuck Schumer that they just don't like. Jon, we'll be checking in later this evening. Thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.