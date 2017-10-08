Transcript for Trump slams Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

A middle of the rising tensions with North Korea president trump is now lashing out one of the most powerful Republicans in Washington senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. It comes after what McConnell said. After the failure to repeal and replace obamacare McConnell said that the president was new to this line of work and that is expectations. Were excessive. The president did not like that and ABC's Mary Bruce tonight. The blame game started when Mitch McConnell said this about the president. New president of course Robin an inch lot of work. Before him. And I think. It's. Excessive expectations. For more than 24 hours the president has been firing back today delivering this cell vote. I've been hearing repealed and replaced Dallas that it is flowing here is regularly place. And then I get there and I said with the bill I wanna sign it first day. They don't have. With Republicans in control of congress and the White House there's nothing holding them back except themselves. Frustrated and fuming the president with a single demand. The rich get to work at let's get it done. They sure that this last what god they lost by one vote. For a thing like that that happened is that this race. And frankly if (%expletive) that happened the president is in the midst of what he calls a seventeen day working vacation at an avenue attack. Spotted here chatting with wedding guests at his New Jersey golf clubs. But even amid escalating tensions with North Korea and he's been firing shots at this senate Republican leader going after McConnell is a risky political gamble and tonight many top Republicans are siding with him saying the president must take responsibility to a. I think the president can't disassociate himself from this. He's part of the leadership team. He's not as an observer city happenstance. He's on the field. It was a collective failure but the president was asked today if he thinks McConnell should step down. Well I'll tell you what if he doesn't get repealed and replaced done and if he does it get taxes done really cuts and reform. And because he's getting very it would get done infrastructure needed to get them done that you could ask we've had. Question and Mary Bruce joins us now from Capitol Hill in Merida president was also asked about what you reported on last night here. That FBI raid in the early morning hours and late July the home of his former campaign chair Paul met a fort. And here's what the president says he. I thought it was a very very. Strong. Signal or what ever I know mr. metaphor haven't spoken over the long time but I know. He was with the campaign as you know for a very short period of time relatively shouldn't but I've always Jim McMahon I thought it was a very. You know. To do that. Very seldom so I was surprised to see if I was very early successes and we haven't really that are. Area president saying he was very surprised to see if the FBI had to obtain a warrant to carry out that search. And David to obtain that warrant you have to show probable cause to believe a crime. Was committed a judge have to sign off on this now does this mean that a crime was committed. No but it shows that investigators believe there's more evidence here in that they needed this raid to get it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.