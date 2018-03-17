Transcript for Trump's attorney calls for Mueller's investigation to be 'shut down'

And good evening, thanks for joining us on this Saturday. I'm Tom llamas. And we begin tonight with major developments out of the white house. The president's top attorney today calling for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation to be shut down. This, just hours after deputy director Andrew Mccabe was fired, just two days from retiring. The president taking to Twitter where he has taunted Mccabe in recent months. Mr. Trump's allies say that Mccabe tried to undermine. And details now emerg)ng that similar to his old boss, James Comey, Mccabe kept detailed interactions with the president. Those documents are now in the hands of the special counsel. ABC's Tara Palmeri at the white house tonight, starting us off. Reporter: Tonight, an aggressive switch in strategy from president trump's legal team. Lead attorney John dowd calling for an end to the Russia investigation, pressing deputy attorney general rod Rosenstein to tell special counsel Robert Mueller, case closed. Dowd's motivation -- he says Rosenstein should follow the, quote, brilliant and courageous example of attorney general Jeff sessions, who hours earlier fired deputy FBI director Andrew Mccabe. He's one of the first top level officials at the FBI that started to look into the allegations that the trump campaign coordinated with the Russians during the election. There's been no collusion. Between us and the Russians. There was absolutely no collusion. Absolutely no collusion. Reporter: Overnight, and into this afternoon, trump blasting Mccabe on Twitter calling his firing a great day for the FBI. Even questioning the integrity of his own justice department tweeting, there was tremendous leaking, lying and corruption at the highest levels of the FBI, justice & state. Mccabe's exit is over an inspector general's report finding that he allowed FBI officials to speak with a reporter about the Clinton foundation probe, and then misled investigators who asked him about it. Mccabe denies any wrongdoing. We do think that it is well documented that he's had some very troubling behavior and by most accounts, a bad actor, and should have some cause for concern. Reporter: President trump has repeatedly questioned Mccabe's politics. Did you ask Mccabe who he voted for? Did you ask him that? I don't think so. No, I don't think I did. You did not? I don't know what's the big deal with that. Reporter: Mccabe is firing back. Speaking to ABC news, he calls the attacks part of a, quote, ongoing assault on his credibility in the Russia probe. Mccabe, a staunch ally of former FBI director James Comey, who the president fired. I can tell you that I hold director Comey in the absolute highest regard. I have the highest respect for his considerable abilities and his integrity. Reporter: And today this major development, a source tells ABC news, that Mccabe, just like Comey, kept detailed memos about his conversations with the president, and now has handed them over to Mueller. Mueller now has those memos as well. Tar ja joins us from the white house. The president also taking aim at former FBI director James Comey, accusing him of covering up corruption, lies and leaks. Tonight, Comey is responding. That's right, Tom. Comey was quick to respond. He tweeted that his new book gives a full account of what happened. People can decides themselves who's honorable and who is not. Now to the other breaking

