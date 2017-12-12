Transcript for Trump's lawyers call for new investigation of Robert Mueller's Russia probe

trump's legal team now with a new headline in the Russia investigation. His team is now pushing the attorney general to appoint a second special counsel to investigation the FBI agents who are working on the Russia probe. Here's ABC's senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the president's attorneys taking aim at the FBI agents working on the Russia probe, calling for a new, second special counsel to investigation them. A primary concern, special agent Peter strzok, who Robert Mueller removed from his team over the summer after discovering strzok allegedly sent anti-Trump text messages during the campaign. The president's lawyers saying that's just one of several "Obvious conflicts of interest" in the justice department that "Require the appointment of a special council to investigate." The white house asked about it today. Would he support the appointment of a special prosecutor to look into this? I haven't asked him that directly, but I know he has great concern about some of the conduct that's taken place, and something that we certainly would like to see looked at. Reporter: President trump has tweeted the FBI's reputation is in "Tatters." But the FBI director defends the agency. The FBI that I see is people, decent people committed to the highest principles of integrity and professionalism and respect. Reporter: Democrats say the president is questioning the FBI's integrity because Mueller's team has been stepping up its pressure. Pierre Thomas with us live in Washington tonight. And Pierre, attorney general Jeff sessions did address this today, whether he would appoint a second special counsel. Reporter: David, sessions says he's assigned a senior attorney to review the allegations regarding conflicts of interest, and to make a recommendation on whether a special counsel is really needed. So stay tuned. David? Pierre, thank you.

