Transcript for Trump's top economic adviser resigns

We are also following the breaking news from the white house at this hour. Yet another major departure. Gary Cohn, president trump's top economic adviser, resigning, just days after Kohn lost that battle over tariffs. The president announcing plans to impose them anyway. Tonight, the growing list of departures a little more than a year into this administration. The firings, the resignations. Starting with Michael Flynn, tonight, adding Gary Cohn to the list. It all comes on a day when the president said, they all want to be in the white house. I could have the choice of anyone. Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl tonight. Reporter: What turmoil? President trump declared today that his white house is operating just fine. I like conflict. I like having two people with different points of view. And I certainly have that. And then I make a decision. Buttic lie watching it. I like seeing it and I think it is the best way to go. Reporter: But tonight, another top white house official is out. Gary Cohn, the president's top economic adviser, and perhaps the most respected member of his senior staff resigned late today after president trump rejected his advice and imposed steep tariffs on aluminum and steel. It comes one week after the president's closest and longest-serving aide announced she was leaving the west wing. Any collusion? Reporter: President trump has had more high profile advisers quit or get fired in year one than any recent president by far. Today, he suggested more may soon go, but insisted even more people are clamoring to come work for him. They all want to be in the white house. So many people want to come in. I have a choice of anybody. I can take any position in the white house and I'll have a choice of the ten top people having to do with that position. Reporter: The president's comments came in a joint news conference with the prime minister of Sweden, whose government is deeply concerned about Russia intring in its upcoming elections. A Swedish journalist wanted to know if trump is concerned, too. Are you worried about Russia trying to Medel in the midterm elections? No, because we'll counteract whatever they do. We'll counteract it very strongly. Reporter: That seems to contradict what the president's top intelligence official told congress today. Clearly, we have not successfully countered in an offensive way. Reporter: And the director of the initial security agency recently said the president has not given him full authority to go after Russia in sipe cyberspace. We're taking steps but we're probably not doing enough. Reporter: But today, the president downplayed Russia interference. Well, the Russians had no impact on our votes whatsoever. But certainly there was meddling, and probably there was meddling from other countries and maybe other individuals. And I think you have to be really watching very closely. So, let's get to Jon Karl live from the white house tonight. And Jon, president trump tweeting today, there is no chaos in the west wing, but tonight, the late news about Gary Cohn. Wasn't long ago, you and I were talking here on this broadcast about him being discussed as a possible next chief of staff. Reporter: Gary Cohn is, or I should say, was, the most widely respected member of the white house staff. He was the one who could stand up and tell the president when he was wrong. His departure, David, will have repercussions far beyond economic policy here at the white house. All right, Jon Karl with yet another breaking development from the white house.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.